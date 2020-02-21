Previous
Next
Field Trip by pandorasecho
Photo 992

Field Trip

We walked 48 kindergarten kids past this to the minuscule “Fort Dick Post Office” on the corner of Lake Earl Drive and Moorhead Road, to mail letters home. Small town Life
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise