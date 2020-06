Birthday party

Covid-19 style



Twins from her class hosted a zoom meeting birthday party. The mom dropped off goody bags on the porch earlier, and the kids used items in the bags to play games. There was also a wrapped, hostess cupcake and juice box so they could share birthday cakes after singing the song. They had lei necklaces and she played a song and everyone hula danced at their own house. It was not bad for a contact free celebration 🎊