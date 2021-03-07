Previous
Moonrise by pandorasecho
Photo 1230

Moonrise

My 7th and last book, so far, is fingerprint illustrations of a Lullaby I wrote for my boys.
Moonrise
It begins, “tonight, my love,
The moon shall rise
The sandman come
To dust your eyes”
Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
