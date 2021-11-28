Sign up
Photo 1501
Matthew
Middle son, 5th Goode kid, often known now as the Snake Dr. How many of you can say you’ve given mouth to mouth to a king cobra, on a National Geographic special, and then taught the technique and repeated it many times.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
5268
photos
57
followers
59
following
Tags
photolabdixie
Lisa Poland
ace
This whole series is fabulous. Love the editing technique.
November 26th, 2021
