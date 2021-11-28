Previous
Matthew by pandorasecho
Photo 1501

Matthew

Middle son, 5th Goode kid, often known now as the Snake Dr. How many of you can say you’ve given mouth to mouth to a king cobra, on a National Geographic special, and then taught the technique and repeated it many times.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Dixie Goode

Lisa Poland ace
This whole series is fabulous. Love the editing technique.
November 26th, 2021  
