Previous
Next
The unisex bathroom by pandorasecho
Photo 1658

The unisex bathroom

And dressing room for those needing accommodations for wheelchair and crutch maneuvers while changing. The local pool.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Love the sign.
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise