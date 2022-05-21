Previous
Cute house by pandorasecho
Cute house

This house is across the street from the school my husband taught at, my sons attended, and my granddaughter now attends. I’ve never entered this door but I’ve often admired their horses and flowers as the seasons roll past.
21st May 2022

Dixie Goode

