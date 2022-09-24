Previous
Swim-in-movie by pandorasecho
Photo 1806

Swim-in-movie

The pool where Daisy takes her swimming lessons all summer, has infrequent night swims with a movie. There is also a grill making burgers and a popcorn machine, but I’m not one who thinks chlorinated water and popcorn are the best pairing.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
