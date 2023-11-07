Sign up
Photo 2088
Time flies.
My son at the Halloween carnival in the same grade and school his daughter attends now.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
nov23words
