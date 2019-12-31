Sign up
Previous
Next
35 / 365
New Year's Eve
Celebrate New Year in your own way, just do what makes you happy, calm or fulfilled :)
Please also celebrate with me as today I managed to close 1st whole month in project 365.
It is an accomplishment and I am proud of myself. Thank you all for visiting and support.
Fingers crossed for next (at least) 11 months here! :)
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
31st December 2019 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
