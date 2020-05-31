Previous
No photo... by panoramic_eyes
No photo...

I totally forgot to take a picture on the 31st of May....I do not have a single picture on my camera or phone from that day...

I knew that it can happen to me some time, but still, it's sad.

But I will not give up! I am not stopping my 365 challenge.
We have 366 days this year so I hope this one day will be forgiven 😊😉
Panoramic Eyes

@panoramic_eyes
Photo Details

