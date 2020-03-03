Sign up
Photo 3577
Switzerland
unfortunatly on this picture, you can't see above the trees, the white mountains in the background. it's was dreamy!
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
7596
photos
116
followers
88
following
980% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st March 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
switzerland
