late bloom by parisouailleurs
late bloom

the Japanese Quince blooms in early spring, and yet there are some flowers right now.Nature is strange!
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures...
Margo ace
Beautiful
June 2nd, 2020  
