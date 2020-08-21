Previous
Next
Romeo & Praline by parisouailleurs
Photo 3748

Romeo & Praline

she's playing so nicely with the little Romeo who's only 3 months old and fearless.
more pictures of the 2 cuties with this link to my blog
http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2020/08/23/38493911.html
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
What a wonderful photo! They are sweeties!
August 23rd, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
Super pet portrait...
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise