Photo 3748
Romeo & Praline
she's playing so nicely with the little Romeo who's only 3 months old and fearless.
more pictures of the 2 cuties with this link to my blog
http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2020/08/23/38493911.html
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Helene
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
france
,
puppy
,
theme-movement
Liz Milne
ace
What a wonderful photo! They are sweeties!
August 23rd, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
Super pet portrait...
August 23rd, 2020
