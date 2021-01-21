Previous
Next
Galerie de Montpensier by parisouailleurs
Photo 3901

Galerie de Montpensier

lucky timing with the sun and the shadows, you can see other pictures on my blog with this link http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2021/01/27/38782309.html
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
1070% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise