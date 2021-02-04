Previous
Next
work in progress by parisouailleurs
Photo 3915

work in progress

the Eiffel tower is painted by hand!
https://www.toureiffel.paris/en/the-monument/painting-eiffel-tower
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
1073% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Greenwood ace
Looks like they need to speed up!
February 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise