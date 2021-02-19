Previous
Pere Lachaise cemetery by parisouailleurs
Photo 3928

Pere Lachaise cemetery

I don't know if it exists elsewhere, but at the Pere Lachaise cemetery there is an area called the "remembrance garden" where the ashes of the deceased are scattered in a grassy area. There is no grave, no plaque, nothing except your memories.
My dad would have been 90 years old today so I went where he was "burried" years ago.
This photo has no relation to that particular area, I saw it on a grave and it has catched my eye. the weather was warm with a taste of spring so I took a long walk and many pictures.
