Photo 3934
Today's photoshoot
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
Tags
france
,
cat
,
toulouseh
LucyDolittle
ace
Love the way the whiskers point downwards
Beautiful cat
February 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Beautiful cat