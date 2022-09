The Villers-les-Rigault lifting plant is a pumping plant built under Napoleon III in 1867 to supplemente the water inflows from the Canal de l'Ourcq with samples from the Marne, in order to maintain a constant level during the dry season.more pictures with on my blog with this link http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2022/09/18/39634854.html