Previous
Next
the extraordinary St Joseph church by parisouailleurs
Photo 4515

the extraordinary St Joseph church

this is the most incredible church I have ever seen (even more from what I remember of the the Sagra Familia in Barcelona) It looks like a James Bond movie !
please look at other pictures on my blog.
http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2022/10/07/39659267.html
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise