Photo 4709
Romeo and the toy
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
1
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1290% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
15th April 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
france
Liz Milne
ace
What a little sweetheart!
April 16th, 2023
