It's an Art Nouveau hotel built in 1910.

In the late 1930s, the Lutetia was a frequent gathering place for the anti-Nazi German exiles. From 1940 the hotel was requisitioned by the Nazies.

When Paris was liberated in August 1944, the hotel was used as a rapatriation center for the prisoners of war and the returnees from the German concentration camps.

Now it's a beautiful 5 stars hotel.