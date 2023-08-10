Previous
Chantilly castle by parisouailleurs
Photo 4828

Chantilly castle

seen in James Bond's movie " a view to kill" and more recently in "the gray man" on Netflix
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Beautiful!
August 10th, 2023  
