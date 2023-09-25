Previous
Next
sky other the Eiffel tower by parisouailleurs
Photo 4876

sky other the Eiffel tower

from our living room, the picture is just cropped
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Voir la Tour Eiffel depuis son salon est un luxe dont je vous envie !
September 29th, 2023  
Helene ace
@corinnec nous n'en voyons qu'un petit bout mais je l’apprécie tous les jours !
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise