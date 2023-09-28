Previous
St Etienne du Mont church & Pantheon by parisouailleurs
St Etienne du Mont church & Pantheon

28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Corinne C
Joli point de vue
September 29th, 2023  
Helene
@corinnec Merci Corinne, arrêt de bus devant le lycée Henri IV!
September 29th, 2023  
