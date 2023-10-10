Previous
chateau La Coste by parisouailleurs
chateau La Coste

fabulous place near Aix en Provence, with vineyardsn architecture, modern art, landscape
more pictures of the artchitecture with this link to my blog
http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2023/10/16/40076345.html
Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
