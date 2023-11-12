Previous
Little snail by parisouailleurs
Photo 4924

Little snail

12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
I was looking so closely at the poppy pods that I almost missed the little snail!
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise