Photo 5020
Parisian palm tree
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1375% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
17th February 2024 3:28pm
Tags
france
,
paris
