" palais royal" subway entrance by parisouailleurs
Photo 5047

" palais royal" subway entrance

14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Corinne C ace
Une perspective unique
March 15th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Nice breaks in the image!
March 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great perspective!
March 15th, 2024  
