Vuitton Fondation by Frank Gehry by parisouailleurs
Photo 5060

Vuitton Fondation by Frank Gehry

27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely. I adore this building.
March 29th, 2024  
Helene ace
@jamibann Merci Issi. it's such a photogenic place.
March 29th, 2024  
