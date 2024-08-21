Previous
the ghosts by Landowski by parisouailleurs
the ghosts by Landowski

world war I monument from Paul Landowski, the author of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro more pictures on my blog with this link http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/2024/08/les-fantomes-de-landowski-aisne.html
"It is a granite group consisting of 7 men and a young man naked senior from 8 meters to Oulchy-le-Château. Each soldier represents a weapon: a young rookie, a sapper, a grenadier, a colonial, a gunner, a soldier and an airman. They have their eyes closed and are slightly inclined as themselves under their shroud. The 7 ghosts surround and protect a young man naked young martyr protected by its elders from the dead."
Helene

That is stunning. Hard to believe sometimes when see memorials like this that war is still going on.
August 22nd, 2024  
