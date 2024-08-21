the ghosts by Landowski

world war I monument from Paul Landowski, the author of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro more pictures on my blog with this link http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/2024/08/les-fantomes-de-landowski-aisne.html
"It is a granite group consisting of 7 men and a young man naked senior from 8 meters to Oulchy-le-Château. Each soldier represents a weapon: a young rookie, a sapper, a grenadier, a colonial, a gunner, a soldier and an airman. They have their eyes closed and are slightly inclined as themselves under their shroud. The 7 ghosts surround and protect a young man naked young martyr protected by its elders from the dead."