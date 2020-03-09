Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3338
Friendly
this sheep even came to be petted!
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
0
0
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
7597
photos
116
followers
88
following
914% complete
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3578
3335
3336
3579
3337
3338
3580
3339
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st March 2020 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
