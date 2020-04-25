Previous
Next
confinement's 6th weekend in Paris #1 by parisouailleurs
Photo 3385

confinement's 6th weekend in Paris #1

I offered my neighbors a little photo session to do in the yard on the theme of confinement: what they did, what they would like to do...
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise