Galleria continua
Photo 4057

Galleria continua

We discovered one of the most incredible space I have seen for years.
In the middle of the French countryside, around 1 hour from Paris, a huge contemporay art gallery takes place in an old factory. More pictures to come.
26th February 2022

Helene

