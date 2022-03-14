Sign up
Photo 4073
cocktail at Uncle Gau, Lausanne
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
3
3
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
11th March 2022 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cocktail
,
lausanne
Boxplayer
ace
Looks amazing!
March 17th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pic, great looking cocktail
March 17th, 2022
Janet B.
ace
Elegant image!
March 17th, 2022
