Photo 4283
Palais Royal
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Helene
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog.
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th October 2022 7:16pm
Tags
france
,
paris
,
sooc
