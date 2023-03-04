Sign up
Photo 4423
Chaenomeles Japonica
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
0
Helene
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures...
9817
photos
87
followers
78
following
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
4422
4671
4423
4424
4672
4673
4425
4426
7
2
NIKON D5300
4th March 2023 5:15pm
Tags
france
,
bw
,
theme-depth
Krista Marson
nice macro details
March 7th, 2023
Corinne C
Lovely close up
March 7th, 2023
