Just for fun: A little visit to Mona Lisa by parisouailleurs
Photo 617

Just for fun: A little visit to Mona Lisa

I wanted to take the advantage to go and see the Mona Lisa in quieter days than ever. The Louvre as you would never think you'll see it.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures...
Photo Details

Lynda Parker
Oh wow! My folks have seen her, and told me she was much smaller than that.
October 11th, 2020  
