Photo 642
just for fun: no frog!
Thank you very much to all of you for your comments about my frog's picture.This one was taken just after, you can see the bubbles in the water from where it disappear.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Just for fun
NIKON D5300
12th August 2022 2:42pm
Tags
france
,
theme-movement
