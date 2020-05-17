Previous
Spinning around by pasttheirprime
Spinning around

I've not really used the camera much this week - been far too busy with work stuff, both remote office and DIY.

Late on Friday evening I took the dog round the garden for some -erm- "relief" and was a bit wowed by the clarity of the night sky above.

Too tired to stay out, I got the camera set up on the tripod, aimed it towards Polaris and (after some head scratching) finally remembered how to use the intervalometer. I dialed in the standard 'go to' settings for stargazing, then abruptly realised I only had 27% battery life remaining...

Turns out that was easily enough.

Come the morning I had bagged >220 shots, each of 25 sec duration. A few nips and tucks in lightroom, and a bit of CPU grunt in StarTrails, and here we have it.

Maybe not the best, but still enjoyable to put together!

Thanks for looking, as ever.

Stu

17th May 2020 17th May 20

Photo Details

PTP: Past their Prime
(I should add credit to my neighbour for putting their house lights on in the wee hours - else there would have been zero detail in the trees...)
May 17th, 2020  
