Spinning around

I've not really used the camera much this week - been far too busy with work stuff, both remote office and DIY.



Late on Friday evening I took the dog round the garden for some -erm- "relief" and was a bit wowed by the clarity of the night sky above.



Too tired to stay out, I got the camera set up on the tripod, aimed it towards Polaris and (after some head scratching) finally remembered how to use the intervalometer. I dialed in the standard 'go to' settings for stargazing, then abruptly realised I only had 27% battery life remaining...



Turns out that was easily enough.



Come the morning I had bagged >220 shots, each of 25 sec duration. A few nips and tucks in lightroom, and a bit of CPU grunt in StarTrails, and here we have it.



Maybe not the best, but still enjoyable to put together!



Thanks for looking, as ever.



Stu



