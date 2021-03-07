Bulbarrow Hill

A cracking (albeit slightly chilly) spring morning saw us walking the hound somewhere new today. Such are the delights of lockdown, we haven't ventured very far from the 'new' pad since we moved to Dorset in late 2019.



It transpires that we don't really need to - this spectacular landscape is just 4 miles to the North-West of Milton Abbas and we barely saw another soul. It was magnificent.



Given that I've never been here before, I elected to take the kit 16-50mm Sony lens along with my more usual landscape orientated Samyang 10mm f2.8 prime. The kit lens didn't even make it out of the backpack...



This wasn't the image I was hoping to post today - I took a huge multi-shot bracketed pano, but struggled to bring out the wonderful depth and contours of the landscape during processing.



Still pleased with this image though - the hound making an appearance under the trees on the right hand side.



We walked just over 4 miles today, stopping toward the end of the walk to enjoy a thermos coffee and survey our route. Looking forward to revisiting the area :)



