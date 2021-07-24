Previous
Boom by pasttheirprime
Photo 533

Boom

Bit of a storm over Southern England last night :)

I set the camera up on the tripod and plugged in the intervalometer, then spent a fair amount of time trying to get the settings right for lightning. I confess after multiple white-out images I turned to Google for advice - hahaha

Anyway, once I'd dialled-in something suitable obviously the lightning stopped.. I ended up leaving it all running, and this morning found one "good" image out of literally 500 taken...

This looks a bit dark to me compared with how it looked in Lightroom - must be something to do with image compression for the site?

Thanks for looking
Stu
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

PTP: Past their P...

@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
146% complete

Photo Details

Lin ace
Awesome!
July 24th, 2021  
