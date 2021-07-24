Boom

Bit of a storm over Southern England last night :)



I set the camera up on the tripod and plugged in the intervalometer, then spent a fair amount of time trying to get the settings right for lightning. I confess after multiple white-out images I turned to Google for advice - hahaha



Anyway, once I'd dialled-in something suitable obviously the lightning stopped.. I ended up leaving it all running, and this morning found one "good" image out of literally 500 taken...



This looks a bit dark to me compared with how it looked in Lightroom - must be something to do with image compression for the site?



Thanks for looking

Stu