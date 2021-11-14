3 Degrees West

So once again this finds us on the east coast of Devon, and once again this was the second destination of the day - we'd already traversed the coastal cliffs further to the north in the morning, but I was particularly looking forward to taking the lovely Mrs D to this particular spot...
I'd done a little research before we came, and via the magic of Google Earth I'd found a little piece of coast that hinted at Many Good Things all in one place. Firstly, the location promised tremendous coastal views. Secondly, there was a snazzy little bar on the seafront (that looked just ideal in terms of refreshments at the end of a long day walking, and thirdly there is a very pretty little Victorian cliff railway - the perfect reason to excuse yourself from having to wind your way wearily back up to where we left the car...
This shot looks back at Oddicombe bay from Babbacombe, a spit further down the coast. We'd descended into Oddicombe, and Mrs D decided we needed to walk (yet again) to the next bay to take in the views. I'm so glad she did - the cloudage was epic, and the sea just mesmerising...
We spent a little time at the head of the pier, watching the fishermen, and eventually we trudged back to starting point - only to find the snazzy little bar was packing up for the day, and the cliff railway was already locked up for the evening.