3 Degrees West

The last of my holiday shots...



Well, probably!



So once again this finds us on the east coast of Devon, and once again this was the second destination of the day - we'd already traversed the coastal cliffs further to the north in the morning, but I was particularly looking forward to taking the lovely Mrs D to this particular spot...



I'd done a little research before we came, and via the magic of Google Earth I'd found a little piece of coast that hinted at Many Good Things all in one place. Firstly, the location promised tremendous coastal views. Secondly, there was a snazzy little bar on the seafront (that looked just ideal in terms of refreshments at the end of a long day walking, and thirdly there is a very pretty little Victorian cliff railway - the perfect reason to excuse yourself from having to wind your way wearily back up to where we left the car...



This shot looks back at Oddicombe bay from Babbacombe, a spit further down the coast. We'd descended into Oddicombe, and Mrs D decided we needed to walk (yet again) to the next bay to take in the views. I'm so glad she did - the cloudage was epic, and the sea just mesmerising...



We spent a little time at the head of the pier, watching the fishermen, and eventually we trudged back to starting point - only to find the snazzy little bar was packing up for the day, and the cliff railway was already locked up for the evening.



Quite steep, that climb...



Thanks for looking

Stu

