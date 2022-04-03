Previous
Next
Four Seasons in One Day by pasttheirprime
Photo 552

Four Seasons in One Day

...or so it felt.

I meant to post this yesterday, but got swept up in other things. This was taken at Bulbarrow on Friday afternoon - we'd just collected youngest from work but the way the snow clouds were looking I felt the need to head out again to this beauty spot.

The weather in much of the UK has been hugely variable over the past week or so, and when I took this it was bitingly cold on the hilltops. I only stayed for around 30 minutes before calling it a day, but was still glad I went, and the cloudscape was fairly epic (and was changing before my eyes due to that bitter breeze)

As seems to be my go-to, this is a pano shot with the Sony A77ii and the Samyang 10mm - it does seem to lend itself to landscape photography.

Thanks for looking
Stu
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

PTP: Past their P...

@pasttheirprime
Seven guys working as a team, each posting once a week on a given day. Some of us are 365project veterans, some of us...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
An impressive sky and vista.
April 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise