Four Seasons in One Day

...or so it felt.



I meant to post this yesterday, but got swept up in other things. This was taken at Bulbarrow on Friday afternoon - we'd just collected youngest from work but the way the snow clouds were looking I felt the need to head out again to this beauty spot.



The weather in much of the UK has been hugely variable over the past week or so, and when I took this it was bitingly cold on the hilltops. I only stayed for around 30 minutes before calling it a day, but was still glad I went, and the cloudscape was fairly epic (and was changing before my eyes due to that bitter breeze)



As seems to be my go-to, this is a pano shot with the Sony A77ii and the Samyang 10mm - it does seem to lend itself to landscape photography.



Thanks for looking

Stu