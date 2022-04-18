Fake Lashes

Making the most of the Bank Holiday weekend, today I (rather optimistically) slapped the enormously heavy Minolta G 80-200 f2.8 on the Sony, combined with a x2 teleconverter in the hope of spotting a buzzard or two.



It's a standing joke in my family that buzzards can spot this white lens from miles away, and deliberately stay away each time I take it out. This is especially amusing as it weighs approximately half a metric tonne and I end up lugging it around for nothing...



So today was much the same - we did see one buzzard being seen off by a crow, but it was through trees and only made a very brief appearance. I ended up taking a couple of shots of the dog, a few of the new-born lambs and this one of a calf, which I think nicely emphasizes why I don't normally bother with this focal length!



Worth posting though I feel - if only for the swirl and those gorgeous lashes!



Thanks for looking

Stu



