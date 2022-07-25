Previous
Kitchen designs by pasttheirprime
Photo 559

Kitchen designs

Week 12, or is it 13? Either way, any excuse to vacate the 'van for an evening is pretty much seized...

Without even a nod to the planning officer, I have willfully moved the camping stove a few metres toward the dining room. If he doesn't like it then we will have to consult with our architect and see if a compromise can be found! ;)

This nonsense is shot as a bit of an experiment with the camera phones mock aperture control. It's all done with software rather than optics, but that doesn't mean you can't have a bit of fun with it!

The lovely Mrs D and I are soldiering on - sometimes more bravely than others, but generally rising above!

Thanks for looking

Stu
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

