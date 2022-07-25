Kitchen designs

Week 12, or is it 13? Either way, any excuse to vacate the 'van for an evening is pretty much seized...



Without even a nod to the planning officer, I have willfully moved the camping stove a few metres toward the dining room. If he doesn't like it then we will have to consult with our architect and see if a compromise can be found! ;)



This nonsense is shot as a bit of an experiment with the camera phones mock aperture control. It's all done with software rather than optics, but that doesn't mean you can't have a bit of fun with it!



The lovely Mrs D and I are soldiering on - sometimes more bravely than others, but generally rising above!



Thanks for looking



Stu