Room with a view by pasttheirprime
Room with a view

Well, it's been a while...

The basic construction bits of the house rebuild are all done, bar a snag list - the rest of it is ours to deal with as time and money allow!

We have moved everything back into the house after an 8 month build, which means I am finally reunited with a pc that has the necessary power to process full RAW media - happy days! :)

This is a multi shot panorama from way back that I've literally just pulled together via Lightroom. It's taken from the balcony of our hotel room in Cardiff Bay, when the lovely Mrs D, myself and a couple of lifelong friends went to see The Cadillac Three in concert during the summer. It was an epic evening!

This is a bit rough in terms of image quality, but I thought I'd post it anyway to prove I'm still alive ;)

Thanks for looking

Stu
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Susan Wakely ace
Yeah, good to see you back.
December 11th, 2022  
Beverley
Wow 😮 what a view? Beautiful
December 11th, 2022  
