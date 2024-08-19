Previous
The Race of Life by pdulis
The Race of Life

Life’s a marathon, not a sprint...
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
👊👊
August 20th, 2024  
Funky!
August 20th, 2024  
Zoom! Such a neat shot. Love the words too
August 20th, 2024  
Excellent.
August 20th, 2024  
