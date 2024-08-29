Previous
Abandoned Tracks by pdulis
Abandoned Tracks

This photo shows just how quickly an abandoned motocross track can deteriorate and become overgrown in just a few short years.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Great shot. Love the light tones.
August 30th, 2024  
