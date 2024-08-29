Sign up
Photo 2347
Photo 2347
Abandoned Tracks
This photo shows just how quickly an abandoned motocross track can deteriorate and become overgrown in just a few short years.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2712
photos
331
followers
49
following
643% complete
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Tags
tracks
,
abandoned
,
lake
,
motocross
,
balsam
KWind
ace
Great shot. Love the light tones.
August 30th, 2024
