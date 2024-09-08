Previous
Mustang Sally by pdulis
Photo 2357

Mustang Sally

You've been running all over the town - Oh! I'll have to put your flat feet on the ground ...
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Julie Ryan ace
Looks professional, in a magazine or movie
September 9th, 2024  
