210 / 365
Sugar Maple
Looking up through the colorful leaves of the sugar maple tree in the lower yard. Soon I’ll be raking up all of them.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
936
photos
21
followers
32
following
57% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
20th October 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
